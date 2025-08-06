Weather outlook of Islamabad, Pakistan: More monsoon rains predicted

ISLAMABAD – More monsoon rains with isolated heavy falls are predicted in Islamabad, Rawalpindi and parts of Pakistan on Wednesday night and Thursday.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), a seasonal low lies over northwest Balochistan. Monsoon currents penetrate the upper parts of Pakistan. A westerly wave also prevails over the upper parts.

Under these conditions, more monsoon rains with isolated heavy falls are predicted in the twin cities, upper Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Kashmir on Wednesday night and Thursday with occasional gaps.

Heavy rains may cause flash flooding in local/nullah streams of Dir, Swat, Shangla, Mansehra, Kohistan, Abbottabad, Murree, Galiyat, and Kashmir. Downpour may cause urban flooding in Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Nowshera, Gujranwala, Lahore, and Sialkot. Landslides/mudslides may cause road closures in the vulnerable areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir, Murree, and Galiyat.

Islamabad’s maximum temperature is expected to remain between 31°C and 33°C on Thursday, and between 30°C and 32°C on Friday and Saturday.

Rawalpindi’s maximum temperature is expected to remain between 31°C and 33°C on Thursday, and between 30°C and 32°C on Friday and Saturday.

Meanwhile, muggy weather prevailed in most parts of the country during the last 24 hours. However, rains with isolated heavy falls occurred in upper/south Punjab, Islamabad, Kashmir, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Rainfall (mm):

Punjab: Gujrat 86, Narowal 37, Islamabad (Airport 30, Saidpur 28, Golra 05, ZP 04, Bokra 01), Multan (City 28, Airport 17), Jhelum 22, Sialkot (Airport 11, City 02), Attock 10, Gujranwala, Mangla 09, Murree 07, Rawalpindi (Katcheri 07, Chaklala 05, Gawalmandi 04, Pirwadhai 03, Shamsabad, New Kattarian 02), Hafizabad 03, Layyah 01

Kashmir: Garhi Dopatta 10, Muzaffarabad (Airport 08, City 04), Kotli 07, Rawalakot 05

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Mardan 12, Dir (upper 09, lower 01), Kakul 08, Malam Jabba 07, Balakot, Saidu Sharif 03, Dera Ismail Khan 02, Kalam 01

Gilgit-Baltistan: Babusar 01

Dalbandin remained the hottest place in Pakistan, with a maximum temperature of 45°C recorded. The maximum temperature in Nokkundi was recorded at 44°C, and in Dadu and Sibbi and Bhakkar at 42°C.

In Islamabad, the maximum temperature was recorded at 32°C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 67 per cent.

In Rawalpindi, the maximum temperature was recorded at 32°C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 61 per cent.