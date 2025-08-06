Trump punishes India With 50pc Tariff for ‘fueling Ukraine War’

WASHINGTON – Massive blow to India on economic front as US President Donald Trump slammed New Delhi with massive 50pc tariff, punishing country for continuing to buy oil from Kremlin.

The move announced days after an initial 25pc hike is said to be one of the harshest economic penalties ever levied by the US against a key ally.

POTUS delivered explosive verdict in executive order, accusing Indian government of supporting Russia’s invasion of Ukraine through its energy purchases. He said India is fueling war machine, and I’m not going to be happy about that — and they’re going to pay.

The new tariffs will take effect in just 21 days, while the first round hits this week. The timing could not be more intense as India is facing isolation at global level due to Modi policies.

India, furious at being singled out, fired back. Ministry of External Affairs blasted the U.S. and Europe for their own continued dealings with Moscow, calling the criticism “hypocritical” and saying Western nations are targeting India for doing what they themselves are still doing, trading with Russia.

The shock tariffs come amid Trump’s vow to punish any nation that keeps economic ties with Moscow. This bold action sends a crystal-clear message to US allies as buying oil from Russia is not option and and you will pay price for it.