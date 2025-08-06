Bahria Town’s Billion-Rupee scandal: Hospital front, Ambulances Full of Cash exposed

ISLAMABAD – Beleagured Bahria Town landed in deep trouble as Rs 1.12Billion Money Laundering exposed in FIA raid, Federal Minister for Information Attaullah Tarar revealed as authorties got undeniable evidence of large-scale corruption and money laundering involving Malik Riaz and associates.

The findings emerged during major operation conducted as part of FIA’s ongoing investigation into financial crimes.

Speaking to the media in an exclusive briefing, Tarar said that FIA uncovered evidence of illegal transactions amounting to Rs. 1.12 billion. “This operation was a major breakthrough. The evidence collected is sufficient to expose the entire network involved in illegal financial activities,” he stated.

Tarar said Bahria Town used Safari Hospital as a front to conceal sensitive financial records and large sums of cash. The hospital’s ambulances were allegedly used to transport these records and money. “It is no small matter that a healthcare facility was used for such unlawful purposes,” he added.

He further revealed that employees of Bahria Town attempted to destroy key evidence by burning documents, but the FIA successfully retrieved most of the critical records. The seized material reportedly includes details of hundi and hawala transactions, indicating a well-organized money laundering network operating within and beyond Pakistan’s borders.

Among those implicated is Colonel Khalil, a senior official overseeing Bahria Town’s affairs, who is now in custody. Two other individuals, identified as Imran and Qaiser, are said to be running the hundi-hawala operation. Their connections with Bahria Town’s Chief Financial Officer and Director of Finance have also been established.

Tarar blamed the network of using illegal channels to send money abroad, saying FIA made significant progress in tracking down key suspects, and some of their locations have already been identified.

Urging accused to surrender, he warned that the evidence against them is complete and compelling. He also assured Bahria Town residents that their rights are fully protected and clarified that the action is solely targeted at those directly involved in criminal activities.