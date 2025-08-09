Pakistan Independence Day in Dubai set for Mega Celebration; Venue and Timings

Get ready, Dubai as port city is set to witness vibrant celebrations as it hosts one of the biggest Pakistan Independence Day events with over 60,000 attendees expected to flood Expo City on August 10 Sunday.

In unprecedented move, Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) is pumping up party by keeping Dubai Metro running an extra hour until 2 am. the next day, making sure no one misses a beat. Plus, a massive fleet of taxis will be on standby to whisk guests to and from the epic festivities smoothly.

Jashan e Azadi in UAE

Jashan a Azadi Pakistan event promises an electrifying showcase of Pakistani culture, arts, and folklore that will captivate residents and visitors alike. High-profile VIPs like Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan and Pakistan’s Ambassador to the UAE Faisal Niaz Tirmizi will grace occasion, adding star power to already buzzing celebration.

This is not just party as it’s dazzling testament to unbreakable cultural bond between Islamabad and Dubai, and a bold statement of UAE’s dedication to community spirit and multicultural harmony.