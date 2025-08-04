WCL 2025: League owner Tomar’s flirtatious remark to presenter during live broadcast goes viral

LONDON – A video clip of World Championship of Legends 2025 (WCL) owner Harshit Tomar making a flirtatious comment to presenter Karishma Kotak during a live post-match broadcast has gone viral, sparking debate on social media regarding professionalism in sports coverage.

The incident occurred during the closing ceremony of the WCL, which concluded on Saturday. South Africa Champions were crowned tournament winners after a spectacular performance by cricket legend AB de Villiers, defeating Pakistan Champions in a thrilling finale.

While fans had gathered to celebrate the success of the league and the on-field performances, the focus shifted unexpectedly during a live interview. As presenter Karishma Kotak asked Harshit Tomar how he planned to celebrate the successful completion of the tournament, Tomar surprised everyone with his response:

“Once this is over, I might just propose to you.”

WCL owner proposing Anchor on live after SA became champions 😭pic.twitter.com/o8fnjBGpb8 — Div🦁 (@div_yumm) August 2, 2025

The remark visibly stunned Kotak, who reacted with a surprised, “Oh my God!” The moment was captured on camera and has since gone viral across various social media platforms, including X (formerly Twitter), with users sharing mixed reactions.