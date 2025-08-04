Pakistan cannot move forward without getting rid of PTI, says Azma Bokhari

LAHORE – Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari launched a strong verbal attack on the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), calling it a “fascist group” rather than a political party.

“The party [PTI] is bent on spreading chaos and the country cannot move forward without eliminating this source of unrest,” said Azma Bokhari while addressing a press conference in Lahore on Monday.

Addressing a press conference in Lahore, Azma Bokhari said that at a time when the economy is showing signs of recovery, PTI is trying to disrupt national progress by calling for agitation. “They gave a so-called final call on November 26 — and what happened? Nothing. Their post-Ashura protest movement also failed. Even Ghandapur saw development in Lahore. PTI is obsessed with the idea of ‘do or die’, but they keep defeating themselves,” she said.

She further stated that PTI has now announced a call for protests on August 5 — a day when, according to Bokhari, patriotic Pakistanis will be observing Kashmir Solidarity Day. “The Jewish lobby has relaunched its product — Imran Khan — who has consistently advanced US interests,” she alleged.

Speaking on internal divisions within PTI, she said, “Aleema Baji talks about Ghandapur’s resignation, but he himself denies anything wrong. PTI has even pulled out of the by-elections in Sambrial and Muridke.”

Referring to the violent incidents of May 9, Azma said, “May 9 was a black day in Pakistan’s history, and there should be no forgiveness for it — otherwise, such incidents will keep repeating. Only the Supreme Court has the authority to ban a political party, but this nation must rid itself of the forces of chaos and disorder.”

Mocking PTI further, she added, “If you see any member of this anarchy group, just call them ‘Field Marshal’. No one is ready to take responsibility for August 5. Let them take out their rallies if they must. Rumors of their founder negotiating an overseas deal are also circulating, but nothing is confirmed yet.”

Azma Bokhari questioned PTI’s legitimacy, asking, “Are those who talk of guerrilla warfare really a political party? Anyone conspiring against the state should not be allowed to function as a political force. We will not allow a terrorist-minded group to destroy Pakistan’s peace and stability.”

She also ridiculed PTI’s foreign policy stance: “Earlier, they begged America for freedom. Now they should write ‘Trump, you are our only hope’ on their vehicles instead of issuing hollow threats to the U.S.”

On domestic issues, Azma Bokhari highlighted the government’s crackdown on sugar hoarding.

“If Trump ever tries to extract oil from Pakistan, he’ll have to see our reserves first. Our current government is committed to safeguarding the people’s interests,”.

CM Maryam, she said, took a zero-tolerance policy on the sugar issue — several arrests have already been made, and the government would seize illegally stored sugar in various mills.