DPM Dar, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio discuss regional, int’l issues

ISLAMABAD – Deputy Prime Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Monday held a telephonic conversation with US Secretary of State, Marco Rubio.

The two leaders discussed a range of bilateral matters and exchanged views on current regional and international issues.

Both sides agreed to remain in contact and continue cooperation on areas of mutual interest.

Earlier, Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar had gone to the United States and met with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and both the dignitaries discussed bilateral cooperation between Pakistan and the US in various fields.

According to the official sources, numerous signals have already been given by the US to seek tangible cooperation with Pakistan; so USAID program has been restored which is a clear indication that US seeks cooperation with Pakistan in various sectors including social development, counter terrorism and others.

Cooperation in counter terrorism is very crucial as both the sides have expressed dire seriousness to hold regular interaction on this issue so that this menace may be rooted out terrorism from the region. Pakistan and US also signed a trade deal—a major achievement of the incumbent government.