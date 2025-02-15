Saudi Riyal to Pakistani rupee unchanged – 15 February 2025

KARACHI – Saudi Riyal exchange rate saw no change against Pakistani rupee in open market as it stood at Rs74.20 on Saturday, February 15, 2025.

The selling rate of the Riyal also remained steady as it is being sold by various exchange companies for Rs74.75 on the sixth day of the new business week.

Riyal is the official currency of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and it is abbreviated as SAR, or SR. One Riyal is subdivided into 100 halalas.

Saudi Riyal to PKR Rate Today

Today, the Saudi Riyal exchange rate stands at Rs74.20 in open market of Pakistan. So, the 1,000 Saudi Riyal can be exchanged for Rs74,200 in Pakistani currency.

Pakistan and Saudi Arabia are two brotherly nations with cooperation in various domains. The Kingdom has been providing financial support to Pakistan in challenging times.

Recently, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia signed an agreement for deferred payment for oil import worth $1.2 billion for another one year.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Chief Executive Officer of Saudi Fund for Development (SFD) Sultan Abdulrahman Al-Marshad witnessed the signing ceremony.

This agreement will strengthen Pakistan’s economic resilience by securing a stable supply of petroleum products while reducing immediate fiscal burdens.

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia hosts a significant number of Pakistani expatriates who sent huge remittances to their home country,

In December 2024 only, overseas Pakistanis living in the kingdom remitted the largest amount to the tune of $770.6 million. The amount was up 6% on a monthly basis, but 33% higher than the $577.6 million sent by the expatriates in the same month of the previous year.