WATCH: Salman Ali Agha’s reaction to controversial run-out against Bangladesh

DHAKA – Pakistani all-rounder Salman Ali Agha reacted to the controversial run-out during Pakistan’s match against Bangladesh, saying that if he were in Mahdi Hasan’s position, he might have handled the situation differently.

Speaking at a post-match press conference in Dhaka, Salman Ali Agha explained the incident. During the game, he had stepped out of the crease at the non-striker’s end along with the bowler’s run-up. When Mohammad Rizwan played a shot, the ball struck Salman’s bat and stopped.

As he tried to pick up the ball to return it, Mahdi Hasan collected it and hit the stumps. The third umpire subsequently ruled him out. The decision visibly frustrated Salman, who threw his gloves and helmet to the ground in anger.

At the press conference, he acknowledged that Mahdi Hasan’s actions were legally correct under the rules of cricket but stressed that sportsmanship is equally important. “If I were in the same situation, I might have acted differently,” he said.

Salman clarified that the ball had first hit his pad and then his bat, which led him to believe it was dead. He said his intention was only to return the ball to the bowler, not to attempt a run.

Expressing regret over his emotional reaction, he described it as a momentary lapse of anger. He added that he plans to speak with Mahdi Hasan later to resolve the matter amicably.