Will there be 29-day Ramadan in Pakistan this year?

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Meteorology Department has shared update on the sighting of the Shawal moon, which marks the end of the holy month of Ramanda and start of Eidul Fitr festivities.

Deputy Director Anjum Nazir stated that the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee will meet in Islamabad on March 19; however, it is highly unlikely that the moon will be visible on that day.

According to Pakistani time, the moon will be born at 6:23 AM on March 19. At sunset, its age will be approximately 12 hours, which is below the minimum age required for visibility.

He explained that a moon with only 12 hours of age is scientifically difficult to see, even through a telescope, and cannot be spotted with the naked eye.

29 or 30-day Ramadan in Pakistan?

Based on calculations, it is likely that Ramadan will complete 30 days this year, and Eidul Fitr could fall on Saturday, March 21.

The official announcement, however, will be made by the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee.

Eid Holidays 2026

The federal government has released the 2026 public holiday schedule, which currently lists Eid-ul-Fitr holidays on March 21, 22, and 23 (Saturday to Monday). However, the exact dates will be confirmed following the official moon sighting announcement.