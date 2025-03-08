Lahore, Punjab weather; new rainfall system likely to  enter into Pakistan  

LAHORE – The Meteorological Department on Saturday predict that a new rainfall system is likely to enter into Pakistan next week.

The weather of Lahore and other cities of Punjab would remain dry during the next week.

Dry weather continues across Punjab including the provincial capital Lahore as temperatures gradually rising due to persistent dryness.

According to the Met Office, the clouds are expected over most districts of Punjab including Lahore on Sunday and Monday but the chances of rain remain low.

The experts predict that a rain system would enter Pakistan on March 12, bringing rainfall to several districts of Punjab including Lahore on March 12 and 13.

Lahore’s minimum temperature is expected to be 17°C while the maximum could reach 27°C on Saturday (today).