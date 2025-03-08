AGL53.96▼ -4.63 (-0.08%)AIRLINK177.92▲ 0.92 (0.01%)BOP12.88▲ 0.07 (0.01%)CNERGY7.58▲ 0.09 (0.01%)DCL9.39▲ 0.23 (0.03%)DFML47▲ 2.15 (0.05%)DGKC126.68▲ 4.35 (0.04%)FCCL45.99▲ 3.97 (0.09%)FFL15.16▲ 0.32 (0.02%)HUBC132.04▲ 2.53 (0.02%)HUMNL13.29▲ 0.33 (0.03%)KEL4.46▲ 0.02 (0.00%)KOSM6.06▲ 0 (0.00%)MLCF56.63▲ 2.12 (0.04%)NBP81.56▲ 0.27 (0.00%)OGDC223.84▲ 1.26 (0.01%)PAEL41.51▲ 0.21 (0.01%)PIBTL9.88▼ -0.18 (-0.02%)PPL186.63▲ 2.64 (0.01%)PRL34.9▲ 0.59 (0.02%)PTC23.53▲ 0.19 (0.01%)SEARL94.96▲ 3.89 (0.04%)TELE7.87▲ 0.01 (0.00%)TOMCL32.08▲ 0.1 (0.00%)TPLP10.93▼ -0.08 (-0.01%)TREET21.09▲ 0.34 (0.02%)TRG59.2▲ 0.48 (0.01%)UNITY29.28▼ -0.14 (0.00%)WTL1.35▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)

Sindh Governor for supporting young innovators in business

Share
Tweet
WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
[tta_listen_btn]

The Governor of Sindh, Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori, has emphasized the importance of supporting young innovators in business, calling them Pakistan’s “golden future.”

He expressed these views while addressing the “Launchpad Pakistan” event, organized by the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI), a communique said.

He urged industrialists, investors, and the corporate sector to support these talented young individuals.

The event was attended by FPCCI President Atif Ikram Sheikh, Senior Vice President Saqib Fayaz Magoon, diplomats, consuls general, trade advisors, industrialists, and a large number of investors.

Governor Sindh congratulated FPCCI and the entire “Launchpad Pakistan” team, stating that this initiative would mark the beginning of a new chapter, ensuring business growth, investment promotion, and innovation.

He described it as a platform where young entrepreneurs can turn their dreams into reality.

Governor Sindh emphasized that technology plays a vital role in modernizing and advancing the economy, providing young business minds with guidance, resources, and opportunities.

He also mentioned his own business background, highlighting that a peaceful environment is crucial for economic activities.

He urged provincial trade minister to encourage investors by ensuring a safe and stable business climate.

He further remarked that U.S.President Donald Trump’s offer of cooperation in IT and other sectors is a major step forward.—APP

News desk

Related Posts

  • Business

1 ton Inverter AC Prices in Pakistan 2025; full updated list here

  • Business, Featured

Solar Net Metering Rates to cut by Rs17 per Unit in Pakistan’s under New Efficiency Plan

  • Business

Allied School among 57 buildings sealed in Lahore

  • Business

Localization in cars, light commercial vehicles rises in Pakistan

Recomended

© 2025 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer

Get Alerts
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Youtube Tiktok

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer