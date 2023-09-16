LAHORE – Caretaker Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Umar Saif is making hectic efforts to exploit the untapped potential of the technology sector and introduce facilities for the people attached to it.

He has formulated a plan to revamp the IT sector and bring new facilities for freelancers working in Pakistan. His plan also include launch of PayPal, Stripe and Wise in Pakistan to make the online payment system for freelancers easier.

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar has also recently approved a plan designed by the IT ministry regarding the launch of PayPal and Stripe in Pakistan and other measures for strengthening the technology sector.

Earlier, Pakistan Observer shared a step-by-step guide regarding opening of the PayPal account in the country.

How To Create A PayPal Account In Pakistan?

As the interim government is making efforts to bring PayPal to Pakistan, we have made a video with a step-by-step guide for opening a PayPal account in Pakistan.

Withdraw Money From PayPal Account

This time around, here is a video explaining how the PayPal account holders can withdraw the money from it.