ISLAMABAD – The government has decided to retain the director general of the Inter-Services Intelligence, Lt-General Nadeem Anjum as the country is facing serious internal and external security challenges.

It was reported that the summary of the extension was accepted on September 14, and with the latest development, all speculations about removal of the country’s spymaster fell with a thud.

The 3-star general succeeded Faiz Hameed as the country’s intelligence chief around two years back, and remained in news for his vibrant personality.

Earlier in September, several journalists claimed about the appointment of Lieutenant General Shahid Imtiaz as the new Director General of Inter-Services Intelligence, however top high-ups including a former spokesperson of the Army’s media wing affair, called it baseless.

Gen Nadeem hailed from the Pakistan Military Academy’s 78th Long Course and the Punjab Regiment, Lt-Gen Anjum has also served as the commandant of the Command and Staff College, Quetta.

The new DG ISI has previously remained the inspector general of the Balochistan Frontier Corps (North) and commanded a brigade in Kurram Agency, Hangu. A graduate of UK’s Royal College of Defence Studies, Lt-Gen Anjum also holds a degree from the Asia-Pacific Centre for Security Studies, Honolulu.

Lt-Gen Anjum is a native of Mohra Sheikhan, Kontrilla, in Rawalpindi district’s Gujar Khan.