ISLAMABAD – PTI president Chaudhry Parvez Elahi again ended up landing in custody as the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab detained the seasoned politician soon after he exited Adiala jail.

Elahi, 77, was apprehended; a day after Anti Terrorism Court granted him bail in the Federal Judicial Complex (FJC) attack case. He was later produced before another court for transitory remand.

The ADSJ Shahrukh Arjumand approved the one-day transit remand of former chief minister.

It was reported that the PTI President will be shifted to the Anti-Corruption Establishment headquarters in Lahore.

In a previous hearing, the Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) granted bail to Elahi against a surety bond.

Meanwhile, Elahi’s counsel claimed that his client had been arrested in a politically motivated case for the 12th time. He said it’s being four months since Mr Elahi is being arrested in one case or the other.

PTI president however said he is not ready to hold any press conference soon.

ACE officials claim that there are four cases under trial against Mr Elahi.