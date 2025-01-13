Veteran journalist Emanuel Sarfraz passes away in Lahore

LAHORE – Veteran journalist Emanuel Sarfraz passed away in Lahore on Monday.

He was suffering from kidney ailment. He is survived by his wife and two daughters.

Having over a three-decade long experience of working with leading national and international media organizations, Emanuel Sarfraz was presently serving as the General Secretary of Young Men’s Christian Association (YMCA) Pakistan chapter.

A life member of the Lahore Press Club, he has also served as a governing body member.

During his illustrious professional career, he served as the Editor Coordination of The Nation, the Magazine Editor of The Nation, Editor of Academia Magazine and as a correspondent for Gulf News in Pakistan.

The recipient of the South Asia Journalism Fellowship (SAJP) also worked with the leading UAE newspaper Khaleej Times.

During his stay with The Nation, Emanuel Sarfraz covered the 2018 U.S. Presidential Elections.

Former colleagues, senior journalists and people from various walks of life have expressed sorrow and grief over the sad demise of seasoned journalist.