AGL37.57▲ 0.6 (0.02%)AIRLINK197.55▲ 7.91 (0.04%)BOP10.27▲ 0.18 (0.02%)CNERGY6.95▲ 0.27 (0.04%)DCL8.75▲ 0.17 (0.02%)DFML38.12▲ 0.72 (0.02%)DGKC100.22▲ 0.47 (0.00%)FCCL34.42▲ 0.28 (0.01%)FFL17.66▲ 0.57 (0.03%)HUBC127.73▲ 1.68 (0.01%)HUMNL13.83▲ 0.04 (0.00%)KEL4.88▲ 0.11 (0.02%)KOSM6.69▲ 0.11 (0.02%)MLCF44.15▲ 0.87 (0.02%)NBP62.51▲ 1.52 (0.02%)OGDC224.91▼ -0.05 (0.00%)PAEL42.86▲ 1.12 (0.03%)PIBTL8.54▲ 0.13 (0.02%)PPL194.3▲ 1.21 (0.01%)PRL38.76▲ 1.42 (0.04%)PTC24.34▲ 0.32 (0.01%)SEARL99.87▲ 5.33 (0.06%)TELE9.12▲ 0.46 (0.05%)TOMCL34.94▲ 0.41 (0.01%)TPLP12.96▲ 0.57 (0.05%)TREET22.93▲ 0.56 (0.03%)TRG64.1▲ 1.45 (0.02%)UNITY32.22▼ -0.25 (-0.01%)WTL1.78▲ 0.03 (0.02%)

Veteran journalist Emanuel Sarfraz passes away in Lahore

Veteran Journalist Emanuel Sarfraz Passes Away In Lahore
Share
Tweet
WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
[tta_listen_btn]

LAHORE – Veteran journalist Emanuel Sarfraz passed away in Lahore on Monday.

He was suffering from kidney ailment. He is survived by his wife and two daughters.

Having over a three-decade long experience of working with leading national and international media organizations, Emanuel Sarfraz was presently serving as the General Secretary of Young Men’s Christian Association (YMCA) Pakistan chapter.

A life member of the Lahore Press Club, he has also served as a governing body member.

During his illustrious professional career, he served as the Editor Coordination of The Nation, the Magazine Editor of The Nation, Editor of Academia Magazine and as a correspondent for Gulf News in Pakistan.

The recipient of the South Asia Journalism Fellowship (SAJP) also worked with the leading UAE newspaper Khaleej Times.

During his stay with The Nation, Emanuel Sarfraz covered the 2018 U.S. Presidential Elections.

Former colleagues, senior journalists and people from various walks of life have expressed sorrow and grief over the sad demise of seasoned journalist.

Staff Report

Related Posts

  • Pakistan

27 militants gunned down by Pak forces in Balochistan operation: ISPR

  • Pakistan

Maskan-e-Ravi ‘Zahra Homes’ Scheme launched by Punjab CM for 3-Marla Plots

  • Featured, Pakistan

Punjab rescues five blind Indus dolphin calves

  • Gold Rate, Pakistan

Gold starts week with Rs1500 per tola dip in Pakistan; Check 13 Jan Latest Rates

Recomended

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer

Get Alerts
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Youtube

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer