Cars, Bikes Number Plates in Punjab to be registered against CNIC, not Vehicle

LAHORE – The government of Punjab announced a new vehicle registration system under which number plates will now be issued in the name of the vehicle owner, not the vehicle itself.

According to officials from the Excise and Taxation Department, all vehicles and motorcycles registered in Punjab will be linked to the owner’s ID Card, starting from the first week of August 2025.

Under the new policy, the number plate will remain with the previous owner rather than being transferred along with the vehicle.

From August 2025, buyers will be issued fresh number plates or can choose from their existing ones if available and valid. Vehicle owners will also have option to surrender their old number and acquire a new one for a newly purchased vehicle.

Furthermore, number plates will now be categorized based on type of vehicle, ensuring that bike plate cannot be used on car and vice versa. Anyone found using an inappropriate or previously issued number plate on a different vehicle may be charged an additional fee ranging from Rs500 to Rs8,000.

Officials confirmed that summary of legal amendments and procedural rules has been submitted to the government for approval. Full-scale implementation of the new system is expected to begin in early August.

Excise Department believes this move will help curb vehicle-related fraud, improve enforcement, and streamline the registration process.