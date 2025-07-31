Uvas Approves Rs4 435 Billion Budget For 2025 26

LAHORE – The University of Veterinary and Animal Science Syndicate approved a Rs4.435 billion budget for the financial year 2025-26.

Chairing the 77th Syndicate meeting, UVAS Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Younus said that the budget focuses on applied research and projects for further improving the quality of education, research and services at the university. He told the meeting that Rs 730 million have been allocated for ongoing projects.

Among the ongoing projects, Rs550 million has been allocated for “Strengthening of KBCMA, CVAS” and Rs30 million for “Strengthening of Academic and Allied Facilities at College of Veterinary and Animal Sciences, Jhang” while Rs150 million have been allocated for a new project titled “UVAS Campus, Pattoki”.

Earlier, presenting the budget before the Syndicate, Treasurer Muhammad Umar said that the university expects non-development income of Rs3.051 billion from different sources while non-development expenditure is expected at Rs3.705 billion, so there is a deficit of Rs 654.192 million.

As much as Rs2.11 billion is expected to be generated by the university from its sources. The university will try to meet the budget deficit by generating more income from its resources, by increasing its research-based products and diagnostic and clinical services for stakeholders. Special austerity measures will also be adopted to limit the recurring expenditure within available funds.

Earlier, the VC briefed the syndicate on various academic, research activities, university ranking, dairy farms, seminars, trainings on different topics and motivational lectures of well-known speakers, workshops, memorandums of understanding (MoU) for the promotion of education & research with different institutions and departments, university development projects, students’ competitions and UVAS achievements.