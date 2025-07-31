AGL59.24▼ -0.26 (0.00%)AIRLINK138.98▼ -0.36 (0.00%)BOP14.06▲ 0.34 (0.02%)CNERGY6.73▼ -0.08 (-0.01%)DCL12.59▼ -0.1 (-0.01%)DFML34.88▲ 0.05 (0.00%)DGKC168.21▲ 0.57 (0.00%)FCCL45.52▼ -0.12 (0.00%)FFL15.4▼ -0.08 (-0.01%)HUBC146.71▲ 0.63 (0.00%)HUMNL14.16▼ -0.11 (-0.01%)KEL5.04▼ -0.04 (-0.01%)KOSM6.23▼ -0.06 (-0.01%)MLCF81.35▲ 1.73 (0.02%)NBP123.79▲ 1.06 (0.01%)OGDC233.01▲ 8.23 (0.04%)PAEL41.55▲ 1.2 (0.03%)PIBTL9.8▲ 0.34 (0.04%)PPL169.81▲ 4.37 (0.03%)PRL30.73▲ 0.05 (0.00%)PTC23.13▲ 0.21 (0.01%)SEARL94.75▼ -0.76 (-0.01%)TELE7.6▼ -0.02 (0.00%)TOMCL34.63▼ -0.4 (-0.01%)TPLP9.71▲ 0.11 (0.01%)TREET22.63▲ 0.11 (0.00%)TRG56.51▼ -0.07 (0.00%)UNITY26.63▲ 0.45 (0.02%)WTL1.46▲ 0 (0.00%)
Thursday, July 31, 2025

State Bank of Pakistan’s foreign reserves fall by $153 million

KARACHI – Pakistan’s liquid foreign reserves stood at $19,607 million as of July 25, 2025.

According to the data released by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Thursday, foreign reserves held by the central bank stood at $14,303.9 million. Net foreign reserves held by the commercial banks stood at $5,303.1 million as of July 25, 2025.

During the week ending July 25, 2025, SBP’s foreign reserves decreased by $153 million to $ 14,303.9 million due to external debt repayments.

During the week ending July 18, 2025, SBP’s reserves dropped by $69 million to $14,456.6 million due to external debt repayments. One week earlier, SBP’s foreign reserves increased by $23 million to $14,525.6 million. Two weeks back, SBP’s foreign reserves increased by $1,774 million to $14,502.2 million due to the receipt of official inflows. Before that week, SBP’s reserves increased by $3,663 million to $12,727.8 million due to the receipt of GoP multilateral and commercial loans.

During the week ending June 20, 2025, SBP’s reserves dropped by $2,657 million to $9,064.5 million due to external debt repayments, mainly repayment of commercial borrowings. A week earlier, SBP’s foreign reserves increased by $46 million to $ 11,721.9 million. Two weeks earlier, SBP’s foreign reserves increased by $167 million to $11,675.6 million. Three weeks earlier, SBP’s foreign reserves decreased by $7 million to $11,508.8 million.

During the week ending May 23, 2025, SBP’s foreign reserves increased by $70 million to $11,516 million. During the week ending May 16, 2025, SBP’s foreign reserves increased by $1,043 million to $11,446.5 million. SBP received 2nd tranche of SDR 760 million ($1,023 million) from the IMF under the EFF program on May 13, 2025.

Before this week, SBP’s reserves increased by $71 million to $10,403.1 million. During the week ending May 02, 2025, SBP’s reserves increased by $118 million to $10,332.5 million.  Before this week, SBP’s reserves increased by $9 million to $10,214.4 million. A week earlier, SBP’s reserves decreased by $367 million to $10,205.9 million due to external debt repayments.

During the week ending April 11, 2025, SBP’s foreign reserves decreased by $127 million to $10,572.4 million due to external debt repayments. A week earlier, SBP’s foreign reserves increased by $23 million to $10,699.4 million. Before that week, SBP’s foreign reserves increased by $70 million to $10,676.3 million. A week earlier, SBP’s foreign reserves decreased by $540 million to $10,606.8 million due to external debt repayments.

A week earlier, SBP’s foreign reserves increased by $49 million to $11,146.8 million. Before that week, SBP’s foreign reserves decreased by $152 million to $11,097.9 million due to external debt repayments. A week earlier, SBP’s foreign reserves increased by $27 million to $11,249.5 million. Before that week, SBP’s foreign reserves increased by $21 million to $11,222.4 million.

During the week ending February 14, 2025, SBP’s foreign reserves increased by $35 million to $11,201.5 million. SBP’s foreign reserves decreased by $252 million to $11,166.6 million due to external debt repayments a week earlier.

Latest News

Popular News

Get Alerts
© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer