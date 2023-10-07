Sugar is in short supply in most Utility Stores across the country on Friday, with the citizens having little to no access to the subsidised stock at the state-run outlets.

Subsidised sugar has disappeared from Utility Stores, while new purchases are yet to be made. Sugar crisis can intensify if the government fails to buy new stocks.

Sources within utility stores claimed that the corporation was facing a sugar shortage as it faced difficulties in procuring the stock.

Sources claimed that the corporation recently cancelled two tenders due to high bid. Meanwhile, it failed to receive any bid for some tenders.

The utility stores claimed that efforts were underway to purchase sugar, adding that an open tender of procurement of 40,000 tons of sugar will be issued next week.