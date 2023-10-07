The 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) gained 41.19 points, a positive change of 0.09 per cent on Friday, closing at 47,493.57 points against 47,452.38 points the previous day.

A total of 246,382,303 shares valuing Rs.7.184 billion were traded during the day as compared to 462,865,965 shares valuing Rs. 8.998 billion the previous day.

As many as 351 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 190 of them recorded gains and 139 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 22 companies remained unchanged.

The three top-trading companies were WorldCall Telecom with 41,323,524 shares at Rs.1.34 per share, K-Electric Ltd with 28,155,875 shares at Rs.2.32 per share and Telecard Limited with 11,768,834 shares at Rs.7.30 per share.

Meanwhile The Pakistani rupee continued its impressive recovery streak as the value of the dollar fell further by a record Rs1.07, trading at Rs282.55 in the inter-bank exchange, marking the 23rd consecutive day of decline.