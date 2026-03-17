USA allies abandon the sinking ship

There is an old maritime warning that when a ship begins to sink, the first to flee are those who once thrived aboard it, and today that metaphor has taken on a striking geopolitical meaning as the United States, which entered its confrontation with Iran with confidence bordering on certainty, now finds itself navigating isolation, resistance, and strategic overstretch.

At the outset of the conflict, President Donald Trump projected overwhelming dominance, presenting Iran as a weakened and sanctioned state that would collapse under pressure, with expectations that a rapid military campaign would dismantle its command structure, neutralize its capabilities, and ignite internal unrest leading to regime change aligned with U.S. and Israeli interests. The numerical disparity appeared to support this belief, with U.S. defense spending estimated at roughly $877 billion compared to Iran’s far smaller military budget, creating the impression that the outcome was predetermined, yet wars are not decided by budgets alone and within weeks the narrative began to fracture as Iran neither collapsed nor fragmented but instead demonstrated resilience, cohesion, and strategic adaptability.

The anticipated internal uprising never materialized, and instead Iran consolidated its domestic front while sustaining operational capabilities, thereby dismantling the central premise of Washington’s strategy which had relied on internal collapse as much as external force. The second shock came not from Tehran but from Washington’s allies, as the United States, having initiated the conflict without broad consultation, expected automatic alignment from NATO and Asian partners but encountered hesitation, distancing, and reluctance, with European nations emphasizing that they had neither been consulted nor mandated to participate in escalation, signaling not just diplomatic caution but a deeper fracture in alliance cohesion. Countries that once followed Washington’s lead are now recalibrating their positions based on economic risk, domestic pressure, and strategic autonomy, leaving the United States increasingly alone in a conflict it had expected to lead with coalition backing.

This reluctance is rooted in tangible global consequences, as the Strait of Hormuz, through which nearly one-fifth of global oil supply flows, has become a central pressure point, with disruptions driving energy prices upward, insurance costs surging dramatically, and global markets experiencing volatility with trillions of dollars temporarily wiped from valuations during peak escalation, transforming what was intended as a controlled military engagement into a global economic shockwave. Iran, far from being incapacitated, has leveraged this vulnerability by signaling its ability to disrupt shipping lanes and energy flows, compelling major economies to engage directly with Tehran to secure safe passage for their vessels, marking a significant shift in which nations are negotiating with Iran rather than isolating it, while within the United States analysts have begun warning of potential shortages in energy-linked sectors, industrial inputs, and essential goods, raising concerns about inflationary pressures and supply chain disruptions that could impact everyday life.

Yet perhaps the most consequential development lies in the expansion of the battlefield beyond Iran’s borders through the activation, or credible threat of activation, of Iran’s regional allies across Lebanon, Iraq, Syria, Yemen, and beyond, where networks cultivated over decades now provide Tehran with strategic depth and the ability to exert pressure across multiple fronts simultaneously. Armed groups aligned with Iran have already demonstrated their capacity to strike U.S. bases, logistical hubs, and allied infrastructure, creating a scenario in which American interests are no longer confined to a single theater but are exposed across a vast geographic arc encompassing land, sea, and air domains. This transforms the conflict from a bilateral confrontation into a broader regional contest in which the United States must defend a wide array of assets while its adversaries exploit asymmetry, mobility, and endurance.

Layered onto this expanding pressure is a critical but often underestimated vulnerability: logistics. The United States has deployed one of its largest naval buildups in the region, including advanced aircraft carriers such as the USS Gerald R. Ford and USS Abraham Lincoln along with accompanying fleets of destroyers, frigates, and support vessels, projecting formidable firepower across the Arabian Sea and the broader Gulf region. However, the sustained presence of such naval power depends not only on military strength but on continuous logistical support, including fuel, food, water, ammunition, maintenance, and personnel rotation, all of which rely on secure supply lines originating from regional bases, ports, and allied infrastructure.

This is where Iran’s strategy introduces a decisive complication, as Tehran has signaled that any ports, docking facilities, shipping routes, or regional bases that provide logistical support to U.S. naval forces could be considered legitimate targets, effectively extending the battlefield to include the entire supply chain that sustains American military presence. By threatening or targeting these logistical nodes through missiles, drones, and allied proxy actions, Iran can impose a form of indirect pressure that does not require direct confrontation with U.S. naval assets but instead aims to degrade their operational sustainability over time. If supply routes become unsafe or politically untenable for host nations, the ability of these massive naval formations to maintain prolonged deployment in contested waters becomes increasingly constrained, turning what appears to be overwhelming power into a complex logistical challenge.

In strategic terms, this represents a shift from confrontation to attrition, where the objective is not necessarily to defeat U.S. forces outright but to make their continued presence costly, vulnerable, and politically difficult to sustain. As Iran’s regional allies intensify pressure on U.S. installations and supply corridors while maritime threats disrupt shipping and energy flows, the United States finds itself forced to allocate resources toward defense, protection, and logistics rather than offensive dominance, gradually eroding the advantages of scale and technology. This dynamic raises critical questions about sustainability, as prolonged exposure to multi-front pressure tests not only military capabilities but also political will, economic resilience, and alliance cohesion.

Domestically, these pressures are beginning to influence public discourse, as rising economic uncertainty, market instability, and the perception of strategic overreach contribute to growing skepticism about the objectives and necessity of the conflict. As support becomes more conditional and debates intensify over national interest versus geopolitical alignment, the space for escalation narrows while the urgency for diplomatic resolution increases. At the same time, Iran’s negotiating posture reflects confidence shaped by battlefield endurance and regional leverage, with demands framed not as concessions but as prerequisites for de-escalation, underscoring a reversal in expectations from the early days of the conflict.

The broader implication is that the traditional model of power projection, built on overwhelming force and reliable alliances, is being tested by a combination of resilience, asymmetric strategy, and regional interconnectedness, where the ability to sustain pressure over time becomes as important as the ability to deliver decisive strikes. Observers in major powers such as China and Russia are closely studying these developments, analyzing the interplay between military capability, logistical vulnerability, alliance dynamics, and economic impact to refine their own strategic doctrines in an increasingly multipolar world.

At this juncture, the United States faces a critical choice between continued escalation, with its attendant risks and uncertainties, and strategic recalibration that acknowledges the changing nature of global power and conflict. The assumption that superiority guarantees success has been challenged, and the expectation of automatic alliance support has been replaced by a reality of selective engagement and strategic autonomy among partners. In this environment, the metaphor of the sinking ship resonates not as a prediction of collapse but as a warning about miscalculation, where confidence without adaptability can lead to isolation, and where the true test of power lies not only in its projection but in its sustainability.

As the conflict evolves, one conclusion becomes increasingly difficult to ignore: this is no longer a narrow confrontation but a widening contest shaped by endurance, logistics, alliances, and perception, and if Iran chooses to further activate its regional networks while maintaining pressure on supply chains and economic lifelines, the United States may find that the challenge it faces is not simply defeating an adversary but navigating a complex and expanding environment in which the cost of engagement continues to rise and the path to resolution becomes ever more uncertain.

—The writer is Former Press minister, embassy of Pakistan to France Former MD, SRBC.