Us Stops Issuing Work Visas For Truck Drivers In Major Policy Shift

WASHINGTON DC – The United States has suspended the issuance of work visas for foreign commercial truck drivers, according to a statement by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

In a message posted on social media, Rubio announced that the visa program for foreign truck drivers has been halted with immediate effect.

He claimed that the influx of non-American drivers poses a threat to public safety and negatively impacts the livelihoods of local truck drivers.

“Effective immediately we are pausing all issuance of worker visas for commercial truck drivers. The increasing number of foreign drivers operating large tractor-trailer trucks on U.S. roads is endangering American lives and undercutting the livelihoods of American truckers,” reads Rubio’s message on social media.

The announcement comes just days after the U.S. State Department also paused the issuance of tourist visas for individuals coming from Gaza.

The department stated that the decision was made to review and verify the limited number of recently issued visas to Gaza residents.

Both moves reflect a tightening of U.S. immigration and visa policies, especially concerning perceived national security and labor market issues.