Pakistan to launch AI-based immigration app  to curb human trafficking

ISLAMABAD – The Ministry of Interior has announced the development of an Artificial Intelligence-based mobile application aimed at streamlining immigration procedures and combating human trafficking.

The pilot project will be launched at Islamabad International Airport on the instructions of Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi.

During his visit to the FIA Headquarters in Islamabad, Interior Minister Mohson Naqvi chaired a high-level meeting to review progress on decisions taken in the previous session regarding the modernization of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

He was briefed on the newly developed AI-based application that is expected to both facilitate passengers and strengthen anti-trafficking measures.

Lauding the initiative, Minister Naqvi described the app as a timely and much-needed step. “This will not only help prevent human trafficking but also save passengers from long queues at airports,” he said.

He further directed that immediate funds be provided for upgrading IT infrastructure.

The minister also ordered the immediate upgradation of the FIA headquarters building and instructed the Capital Development Authority (CDA) to formally hand over newly allotted land for the FIA Academy.

Additionally, he directed that recruitment against all approved vacant posts be initiated without delay to address staff shortages.

“I will ensure the provision of all necessary resources, but performance must also be demonstrated,” the minister emphasized.

FIA Director General Raja Riffat Mukhtar briefed the minister on the progress of institutional reforms, informing him that the required amendments to the FIA Act have been completed, and that the digitalization process is being pursued on a priority basis.

He added that the agency has already transitioned to the e-office system in a short period, and henceforth, all FIA notices will be issued with QR codes for greater transparency.

The meeting was attended by FIA’s additional directors general and directors while zonal directors participated online.