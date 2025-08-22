Field Marshal Asim Munir, FM Yi resolve to bolster Pak-China strategic partnership

RAWALPINDI – Foreign Minister of China Wang Yi among other commitments met Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir at Islamabad.

Discussions focused on regional security, counter-terrorism and matters of mutual interest. Both sides reaffirmed their resolve to strengthen the all-weather strategic partnership and enhance coordination at regional and international forums, the Inter Services public Relations (ISPR) said in a press release.

Wang Yi reiterated China’s steadfast support for Pakistan’s sovereignty and development. The COAS expressed gratitude for China’s consistent support.

The meeting concluded with a shared commitment to advance peace, stability, and prosperity in the region.

Earlier, Pakistan and China reaffirmed their commitment to turbocharging the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) during 6th Strategic Dialogue between Deputy Prime Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

Both Islamabad and Beijing pledged to transform CPEC into a “growth, green, livelihood, and open corridor,” signaling massive new investments in industry, agriculture, and mining that aim to supercharge Pakistan’s economy.

Plans for Gwadar Port expansion, Karakoram Highway realignment, and the ML-1 railway project are also on the fast track.

Dar hailed the partnership as “complete unanimity” on regional and global issues, while Wang Yi praised Pakistan’s counter-terrorism efforts and reaffirmed China’s unwavering support for its sovereignty.

The talks also set the stage for Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s upcoming visit to the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit, with both countries gearing up to celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties next year.

China even pledged emergency humanitarian aid to Pakistan following recent heavy rains, underlining the depth of the strategic partnership.