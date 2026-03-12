US shuts Peshawar Consulate, ends critical Afghan Border Presence

PESHAWAR – United States announced permanent closure of its consulate in Peshawar, a key diplomatic and logistical hub on the edge of Afghanistan.

In recent announcement, US State Department’s notification to Congress, said consulate, which currently employs 18 American diplomats and staff along with 89 local personnel, has long been a critical lifeline for US citizens and Afghan nationals seeking aid. Its strategic location made it a cornerstone of American engagement in the region. The shutdown is projected to save roughly $7.5 million annually.

US officials were quick to clarify that the closure has nothing to do with tensions in Iran. Still, the move comes with an immediate price tag of around $3 million. This includes $1.8 million to relocate armored trailers that have served as temporary office space, as well as additional costs for transferring the consulate’s vehicles, electronics, communication equipment, and office furniture to the US Embassy in Islamabad and consulates in Karachi and Lahore.

After closure, all consular services for Americans and others in northwest Pakistan will be handled by the US Embassy in Islamabad, located 114 miles (184 kilometers) away, a significant shift for a region that has depended on Peshawar for decades.

The decision effectively ends a long-standing American presence in northwest Pakistan, a region of immense strategic importance for diplomacy and regional assistance programs, leaving observers questioning what this signals for future US engagement on the Afghan frontier.