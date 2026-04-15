Us Iran Continue Backchannel Communications Via Pakistan After Islamabad Talks

WASHINGTON – Islamabad talks ended without any breakthrough, Iran–US diplomatic track has not gone silent, and the dialogue quietly shifted into the backdoors. Both sides are still exchanging messages through Pakistan, which has unexpectedly found itself at the center of a delicate and rapidly evolving geopolitical channel.

While officials in Tehran insist their core position on uranium enrichment remains firm, the continued backchannel suggests neither side is ready to walk away just yet, keeping fragile hopes of diplomacy alive even after the formal talks collapsed.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei confirmed that although the Iranian delegation has returned to Tehran, communication has not stopped. Instead, messages are being actively exchanged via Pakistani channels, signaling that behind-the-scenes diplomacy is still very much alive. He further added that a Pakistani delegation is expected to arrive in Tehran soon to continue the fragile process of engagement.

At the center of the dispute remains Iran’s nuclear program. Baqaei forcefully reiterated that Tehran’s right to enrich uranium is “indisputable,” framing it as a sovereign entitlement that cannot be stripped away under pressure or threats of force. However, he also suggested a narrow opening for compromise, stating that while the principle of enrichment is non-negotiable, the level and technical scope of enrichment remain open to discussion depending on Iran’s domestic needs.

On Tuesday, US President Donald Trump said talks with Iran could resume within days, potentially with Pakistan playing a central role in facilitating or hosting future discussions. Trump praised Pakistan’s leadership, particularly its military establishment, and suggested that negotiations may return there, while also hinting that Europe could host a second round if needed. He described ongoing diplomacy as “slow,” but also suggested momentum toward de-escalation, saying the conflict with Iran was “very close to over.”

Islamabad talks themselves marked the most significant direct engagement between US and Iranian officials since 1979. However, despite nearly a full day of negotiations over two days, the meeting concluded without any agreement. Even so, both sides reportedly acknowledged that diplomatic channels remain open, keeping hopes of further dialogue alive.

PM Shehbaz Sharif also confirmed that “full efforts” are underway to resolve outstanding issues, confirming that the fragile ceasefire between the US Iran, brokered on April 8 after weeks of confrontation, remains in effect, though increasingly unstable as its April 22 expiration approaches.

Sharif also warned of rising tensions, noting concerns that any US move toward enforcing a naval blockade of Iranian ports could be viewed by Tehran as a violation of the ceasefire agreement, potentially triggering a dangerous escalation.