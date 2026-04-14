ISLAMABAD – US President Donald Trump showered extraordinary praise on Pakistan’s Field Marshal Asim Munir, calling him an “fantastic military leader,” as the country’s top general remained one of the key behind-the-scenes players in major global diplomatic developments.

Trump highlighted Munir’s leadership during a period when Pakistan and India were allegedly on the brink of a major conflict last year, claiming he personally engaged in contact with the Pakistani military chief during the crisis, and POTUS still remembers him in good titles.

Pakistan has emerged as a crucial diplomatic venue, with future rounds of negotiations between the United States and Iran expected to be held on its soil. Trump is said to have suggested that ongoing talks could intensify within days, describing the next 48 hours as “extremely critical,” with outcomes still uncertain.

It is also alleged that earlier diplomatic discussions between Washington and Tehran were hosted in Islamabad, where delegations exchanged formal proposals in direct meetings.

Field Marshal Asim Munir played a central role in backchannel diplomacy alongside senior U.S. figures, including Vice President JD Vance and special envoy Steve Witkoff, over several weeks of confidential negotiations aimed at securing a fragile ceasefire arrangement between the U.S. and Iran.

COAS even worked to gain support from Beijing to help persuade Tehran to accept the deal.