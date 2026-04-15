Eu Set To Bring Pakistani Businesses To The Global Stage

As momentum builds ahead of the first EU–Pakistan High Level Business Forum, the European Union delegation in Islamabad is positioning the initiative as a step towards placing Pakistan more firmly on the global business map.

At a media briefing led by Raimundas Karoblis, officials acknowledged a core challenge: many European companies still do not view Pakistan as a viable investment destination. The forum, they stressed, is designed to reduce that hesitation by creating direct engagement between businesses on both sides.

Over two days, the forum is expected to bring together around 1,000 participants, including policymakers, companies, and small and medium enterprises, with roughly 600 business-to-business meetings planned. The emphasis, officials noted, is on meaningful connections rather than scale alone.

High level participation from Pakistan’s economic leadership, alongside European stakeholders and institutions such as the European Investment Bank, signals an effort to align policy direction with private sector interest.

While textiles remain central to Pakistan’s export profile, the forum reflects a broader push towards diversification. Key sectors identified include agribusiness, digital innovation, fintech, green logistics, and responsible mining, with sustainability and long term value creation at the centre.

Pakistan’s case rests on familiar strengths: a large market of over 240 million people, a growing digital sector, and a strategic location linking Central Asia, China, and the Gulf. At the same time, concerns around policy consistency, regulatory predictability, and energy constraints continue to shape investor sentiment.

The future of Pakistan’s GSP Plus status also looms in the background. The scheme, which provides duty free access to European markets, runs until 2027 and remains conditional on progress in human rights, labour standards, and governance.

In this context, an important question remains: how does the EU plan to balance uncertainty around GSP Plus renewal with its efforts to attract European firms?

Officials emphasised that the forum is not intended as a one off event. Plans are underway to make it an annual platform and to launch an EU Pakistan Business Network, aimed at strengthening long term engagement and giving European companies a more structured presence in Pakistan.

Ultimately, the forum reflects an attempt to shift the relationship from one driven by trade preferences to one anchored in investment and partnership. Whether it succeeds will depend on what follows, but it signals a clear intent from both sides to move beyond hesitation and towards deeper economic cooperation.