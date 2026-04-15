PM Lands in Saudi Arabia, Army Chief Arrives in Iran in Coordinated Push for US–Iran Peace Talks

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif landed in Saudi Arabia while Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir simultaneously arrived in Iran in what is said to be a coordinated push to revive stalled US–Iran peace talks.

The unprecedented timing of the visits has triggered global attention, as Islamabad appears to be executing a two-pronged diplomatic strategy aimed at de-escalating rising tensions across the Middle East and reopening fragile channels between Washington and Tehran.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s visit to Saudi Arabia comes as regional powers remain on edge amid escalating conflict dynamics and shifting alliances. The Prime Minister is expected to hold high-level discussions on regional stability, energy security, and ongoing diplomatic efforts to contain the fallout from the Iran–US confrontation.

COAS in Iran

Field Marshal Asim Munir’s arrival in Iran marks a parallel and highly sensitive engagement, with Iranian leadership reportedly discussing backchannel communication frameworks linked to earlier US–Iran negotiations.

The synchronized visits are being viewed as a bold and calculated diplomatic maneuver—positioning Pakistan as a key intermediary at a moment when formal diplomacy between Washington and Tehran remains stalled but highly active behind closed doors.

Sources indicate that Islamabad is attempting to facilitate momentum toward a possible second round of US–Iran talks, following an earlier round of negotiations that reportedly took place in Pakistan but failed to produce a breakthrough.

Those initial discussions, while inconclusive, were seen as a rare opening in a conflict that has rapidly intensified following US and Israeli strikes on Iran, triggering retaliatory actions and widening instability across the Gulf region. Key energy routes and regional security frameworks have reportedly been affected, heightening global concern.

US President Donald Trump has signaled that negotiations could resume soon, raising cautious hopes that diplomatic channels may still prevent further escalation. At the same time, reports of increased US military presence in the region have added urgency to ongoing mediation efforts.

The Pakistani delegation, led at the highest political and military levels, is reportedly engaged in sensitive backchannel coordination involving Iran and indirect messaging with other stakeholders. According to Iranian state-linked reporting, discussions include major demands such as cessation of hostilities, recognition of Iran’s rights, lifting of sanctions, and compensation for war-related damages.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei has confirmed that such issues have been part of recent discussions, underscoring the delicate and high-risk nature of the ongoing diplomatic maneuvering.