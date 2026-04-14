Trump says US-Iran Talks could restart in Pakistan within 48 Hours

ISLAMABAD – US President Donald Trump said Iran–U.S. negotiations could restart in Pakistan within the next 48 hours, days after both sides had first engagement in Islamabad.

Speaking to New York Post reporter, Trump said “something could be happening over the next two days,” hinting at rapid developments behind the scenes and raising expectations that a new round of high-level discussions may be imminent.

At the center of this unfolding situation is Pakistan, which is increasingly being viewed as an unexpected but crucial diplomatic staging ground. Officials from both Pakistan and Iran have acknowledged that negotiating teams from Washington and Tehran could return to Islamabad within days.

However, despite the growing momentum, no official timeline has been confirmed, leaving the international community on edge.

Iranian embassy in Islamabad also confirmed that another round of negotiations remains under consideration, with the coming weekend loosely emerging as a possible window—though officials stress that nothing has been finalized.

Behind closed doors, Pakistani officials are said to be actively coordinating with both Washington and Tehran, reporting encouraging signals that neither side is prepared to abandon dialogue entirely. Islamabad’s quiet but strategic diplomatic engagement is now drawing heightened global attention as tensions continue to simmer across the region.

This comes on the heels of a previously unprecedented round of talks held in Islamabad, widely described as the first direct engagement between the United States and Iran in decades. That landmark meeting reportedly featured a U.S. delegation led by Vice President JD Vance and an Iranian team represented by Parliamentary Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf.

Those closed-door discussions reportedly focused on some of the world’s most volatile flashpoints, including security concerns in the Strait of Hormuz, Iran’s nuclear program, and the long-standing dispute over sanctions relief. Despite the historic nature of the meeting, no breakthrough was achieved.