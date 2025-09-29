US-India present strains & strategic convergence

In recent weeks, the United States–India relationship has faced a downturn, strained by disputes over tariffs on Russian oil purchases and renewed frictions surrounding Pakistan.

These public disagreements risk overshadowing one of the most promising partnerships in global politics. Yet both Washington and New Delhi must remain mindful of the strategic rationale that has elevated India into one of America’s most consequential partners. Sustaining this relationship requires deliberate effort, especially as bipartisan consensus in Washington on foreign policy grows rarer.

Since the end of the Cold War, US-India ties have deepened across security, economics and ideology. The 2005 US-India Civil Nuclear Agreement marked a turning point, recognizing India as a rising global actor and legitimate nuclear power. Since then, the partnership has expanded into defence cooperation, economic exchange, technological collaboration and shared concerns over regional stability. At its core, this partnership is driven by the Indo-Pacific’s centrality in Great Power competition. Washington views India as indispensable in balancing China’s growing influence, while India perceives Beijing as a direct competitor on its borders, in the Indian Ocean and in emerging technologies. This convergence of threat perceptions has made India a natural US partner, even as it preserves non-alignment and strategic autonomy.

Yet friction persists. India’s continued engagement with Russian energy markets remains a sticking point. New Delhi prioritizes affordable imports and longstanding defence ties with Moscow, while Washington has pressed for reduced engagement after the Ukraine War. US tariffs in response have fueled resentment in India, which sees them as undermining sovereignty. Pakistan is another irritant, as Washington’s ties with Islamabad often aggravate Indian sensitivities, raising fears that US outreach could weaken India’s security leverage in South Asia.

Despite such disputes, the structural logic of partnership endures. For Washington, India is a vital democratic partner in countering authoritarian challenges. For New Delhi, the US offers advanced defence technology, investment capital and global platforms that amplify its influence.

To sustain momentum, high-level communication through mechanisms like the US-India 2+2 dialogue should be reinforced. Joint military exercises, intelligence sharing, defence technology transfers and Quad initiatives can build trust. Trade disputes must be managed while expanding cooperation in digital infrastructure, renewable energy, supply chains, semiconductors, AI and cybersecurity. Washington should support India’s aspirations for a greater role in global institutions, while both sides collaborate on climate, health and development. Clear communication and mutual respect for priorities remain essential to preserving this critical partnership.

—The writer, a PhD scholar, is associated with Islamia University Bahawalpur.

