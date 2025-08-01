US imposes 19% tariff on Pakistan, giving concession compared to India

WASHINGTON – The United States has imposed a 19 percent retaliatory tariff on Pakistani products, giving Islamabad a notable concession compared to India, which has been hit with 25% tariff.

According to the White House, under the Trump administration’s latest trade policy move, Pakistan has received the most significant relief among the three major South Asian countries.

The new tariff regime also includes a 30% tariff on South Africa, 39% on Switzerland, and 15% on Turkey. Interestingly, the US has levied a 15% tariff even on Israel, one of its closest allies in the Middle East.

Due to policy differences, tariffs on Canada have been increased from 25% to 35%.

President Donald Trump’s official statement listed countries facing a 10% tariff, including the United Kingdom, Brazil, and the Falkland Islands.

Countries subjected to a 15% tariff include Turkey, Israel, Afghanistan, Angola, Bolivia, Botswana, Cameroon, Chad, Costa Rica, Ivory Coast, Congo, Ecuador, Guinea, Fiji, Ghana, Guyana, Iceland, Japan, Jordan, Lesotho, Madagascar, Malawi, Mauritius, Mozambique, Namibia, Nauru, New Zealand, Nigeria, North Macedonia, Norway, Papua New Guinea, South Korea, Trinidad and Tobago, Uganda, Vanuatu, Venezuela, Zambia, and Zimbabwe. Nicaragua faces an 18% tariff.

Alongside Pakistan, countries with a 19% tariff include Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Thailand, and Cambodia. Countries facing a 20% tariff — like Bangladesh — include Sri Lanka, Vietnam, and Taiwan.

India, like Kazakhstan, Tunisia, and Moldova, faces a 25% tariff. A 30% tariff is imposed on Algeria, Libya, Bosnia and Herzegovina, and South Africa. Myanmar and Laos face 40%, while Syria has been hit with the highest tariff — 41%.

Analysts say the concession to Pakistan over India reflects Pakistan’s strategic diplomatic engagement.

The move is reportedly a result of diplomatic efforts by Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir’s meeting with President Trump, as well as engagements between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Vice PM Ishaq Dar, Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb, and US officials.