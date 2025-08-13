US confirms Trump’s mediation efforts in Pakistan-India conflict  

WASHINGTON – The US State Department on Wednesday confirmed that former President Donald Trump made mediation efforts during heightened tensions between Pakistan and India.

State Department spokesperson Tamie Bruce said the Pakistan-India dispute had reached an intense stage at the time.

Responding to a question during a departmental briefing, she said the Vice President, the President, and the Secretary of State had acted promptly to de-escalate the situation.

“We made phone calls to stop the attacks and worked hard to bring both parties to the table,” Bruce said.

“The aim was to find a sustainable solution to the Pakistan-India conflict. This is an example of how seriously the US leadership took the crisis.”

She added that the US President wanted to engage with all parties, believing that the differences could be resolved and both sides could be brought together.

Bruce noted that Washington’s relations with both Pakistan and India remain stable — a positive sign.

Meanwhile, the sources said Pakistan and the US reaffirmed their joint commitment to combating terrorism.

During talks held in Islamabad, both countries discussed enhancing cooperation and promoting global security.