Lahore traffic advisory issued for Chehlum and  Urs of Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh (R.A)

LAHORE – Lahore Traffic Police on Wednesday announced a comprehensive traffic advisory for the three-day events marking the Chehlum and 982nd Urs of Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh (r.a) scheduled from August 13 (today) to 15.

As per plan, SSP City Zone Naveed Arshad will supervise all traffic arrangements. The deployment includes three divisional SPs, 10 DSPs, 111 traffic inspectors, and 1,016 traffic wardens.

To counter wrong parking, 182 wardens from the Traffic Response Unit, 14 fork lifters, and four breakdown vehicles will also be deployed.

Five dedicated parking stands have been set up for devotees at Greater Iqbal Park, Islamia High School Mohni Road, Darbar Eye Hospital, Central Model High School, and Adda Karwan.

CTO Lahore Dr. Athar Waheed stated that the certain roads will remain closed to regular traffic for security reasons.

Routes from Katcheri Chowk, Bhati Chowk, and Taxali Chowk leading to Data Darbar will be closed for all vehicles.

Traffic diversions include:

Shahdara to Lower Mall traffic will be diverted from Azadi Chowk towards the Railway Station.

Another Shahdara–Lower Mall route will be diverted from Niazi Shaheed Chowk via Bund Road, Outfall Road, and Saggian.

Chauburji Chowk to Lower Mall/Data Darbar traffic will be diverted from MAO College to alternative routes.

Traffic from Inner Circular Road will move from Mori Gate via Urdu Bazaar and Katcheri Road to its destination.

No traffic from District Katcheri Chowk, CTO Office Corner, or Government College University roundabout will be allowed onto Lower Mall.

No entry towards Data Darbar from Rattigan Chowk, Bilal Ganj, Berry Wala Chowk, or Mori Gate roundabout.

No traffic from Taxali Chowk, Mori Gate, or Azadi Chowk will be allowed onto Lower Mall.

Shahdara to Upper Mall traffic will be routed via Railway Station and Press Club.

Chauburji and PMG Chowk to Ravi Road traffic can use Saggian Ring Road.

Chauburji to MAO College traffic will be diverted via Sanda Road to Bund Road or via Jain Mandir to Mall Road instead of Secretariat Chowk.

Lower Mall Road, from District Katcheri Chowk to the U-turn at Pir Makki, will remain completely closed.

The CTO said the citizens are being informed through FM broadcasts and the Rasta App, and can contact the helpline 15 for assistance.