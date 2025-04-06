US changes marriage Green Card rules: Read these details before submitting application

WASHINGTON – The Trump administration has been making major changes to the immigration mechanism and a fresh update in this regard would affect the Green Card applicants.

The US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has revised the marriage-based green card application process, making it more tough to obtain the permanent residency.

The changes – which are now effective – include updated form requirements, enhanced scrutiny of marriage validity, and increased processing times.

As far as the changes are concerned, the applicants are now bound to fill the latest versions of key immigration forms, including Form I-130 and Form I-485 as previous forms are no more valid. The forms should be downloaded from USCIS website as the previous forms are no more valid. The administration has also announced to increase the application fee for the marriage-based Green Card applicants.

The department has also informed applicants to expect longer wait times throughout the application process as the changes will also mean more rigorous vetting procedures for biometrics appointments, interviews, and a decision on the application.

While the measures are being detested by the applicants, the Trump administration claims that these and other steps are being taken for national security and maintaining the integrity of the immigration system.

The core change regarding the process centers around the authenticity of the marriage and USCIS would exercise enhanced scrutiny in this regard which means that the couples need to be more cautious to demonstrates the legitimacy of their relationship.

The fresh changes announced by the Trump team imply that applicants might not be able to work early or travel internationally while their green card applications are under process.

To avoid rejection by USCIS, it is to be mentioned that applicants should be careful about what they write on the forms, ensure that the forms are updated and not outdated, present irrefutable evidence of marital legitimacy, and then wait for the processing time to get a final decision.

The changes come as the tycoon-turned-president enters into third month of his presidency with stringent measures to curb immigration, a move which has invited criticism for Trump as the foreigners are now finding other destinations to work and travel than US because of national security measures.