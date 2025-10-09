Us Approves Sale Of Advanced Missiles To Pakistan In Major Defense Deal

The US administration has amended its list of authorized buyers, allowing American defense company Raytheon to sell advanced medium-range air-to-air missiles to Pakistan.

According to a report by the BBC, the change permits Pakistan to acquire the cutting-edge AMRAAM missiles, which are capable of striking targets at long ranges even in adverse weather conditions.

The value of the deal has risen slightly from $2.47 billion to $2.5 billion following the revision. Under the agreement, military equipment, including these missiles, will be sold to over 30 countries, including the UK, Germany, Poland, Australia, Qatar, South Korea, Japan, Canada, Italy, Saudi Arabia, and several others.

The AMRAAM missiles, also known as the AIM-120, are widely used by the U.S. Air Force, Navy, and allied forces. These missiles are designed for long-range air combat and can be deployed on various fighter aircraft, including the F-15, F-16, F-18, and the latest F-35 jets. The AIM-120 missiles have a striking range of up to 180 kilometers, making them highly effective against advanced adversaries, including China’s PL-15 missiles.

The inclusion of Pakistan in the list of advanced missiles’ buyers is seen as a significant step in strengthening bilateral relations between the U.S. and Pakistan, reflecting growing cooperation between the two nations. The missiles could be integrated into Pakistan’s existing fleet of U.S.-supplied F-16 fighter jets, enhancing their combat capabilities.

This move also comes amid a surge of military advancements following Pakistan’s successful use of Chinese-made PL-15 missiles during the May India-Pakistan skirmishes, where Pakistan’s Air Force demonstrated its ability to hit Indian fighter jets from over 100 miles away.

The sale of AMRAAM missiles is expected to further bolster Pakistan’s defense capabilities, and the deal reflects the evolving dynamics in regional security and defense cooperation.