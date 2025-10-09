PM Shehbaz welcomes Gaza ceasefire deal as hope for lasting Middle East peace  

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has welcomed the agreement reached between Hamas and Israel for a permanent ceasefire and peace in Gaza, describing it as a ray of hope for lasting peace in the Middle East.

In his statement, the prime minister said that the Palestinian people have endured unimaginable suffering.

The announcement of the agreement to end genocide in Gaza marks a historic moment and offers hope for durable peace in the region.

He once again appreciated US President Donald Trump’s leadership, stating that President Trump demonstrated unwavering commitment to global peace throughout the negotiation process.

The prime minister also lauded the efforts of the leaders of Qatar, Egypt, and Turkiye for their tireless contributions toward the agreement.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif paid tribute to the Palestinian people for their unparalleled sacrifices, emphasizing that such painful circumstances must never be repeated.

Expressing concern over recent provocations at Al-Aqsa Mosque, he stressed that the world must hold the occupiers and illegal settlers accountable.

He urged the international community to prevent actions that undermine peace efforts.

The prime minister reaffirmed that Pakistan, along with friendly nations, will continue to work for peace, ensuring safety, security, and dignity for the Palestinian people, and that their rights are recognized in accordance with the United Nations resolutions.