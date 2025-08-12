Urs of Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh all set to start from tomorrow

LAHORE – Minister for Auqaf and Religious Affairs, Chaudhary Shafay Hussain has said that the shrine of Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh (RA) is the largest spiritual centre where devotees from all over the world have the honour of visiting.

Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh (RA) played a vital role in promoting the teachings of the Holy Qur’an. The 982nd annual Urs celebrations of Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh (RA) will be held in Lahore from August 13 to 15.

Expressing these views during a press conference at the DGPR office, the Provincial Minister said that, on the instructions of the Chief Minister of Punjab, arrangements for this year’s Urs of Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh have been made better than ever before, ensuring the best facilities for zaireen. He informed that the expansion project of the shrine will be completed this year, in which Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar has played a significant role.

Chaudhary Shafay Hussain stated that foolproof security arrangements have been made for the Urs. On the Chief Minister’s instructions, the best possible facilities have been ensured for the devotees. He said that “cleanliness is half of faith,” therefore special instructions have been issued to the Secretary Auqaf and DG Religious Affairs to improve cleanliness conditions in mosques and shrines. Moreover, during the Urs of Data Sahib, uninterrupted electricity and gas supply will be ensured through coordination with the relevant departments.

The Provincial Minister further said that a plan is being devised to prevent corruption in the donation boxes installed at shrines, and efforts are being made to establish small branches of the Bank of Punjab at major shrines. He said that during the previous governments before the caretaker setup, 80% of Auqaf’s land was illegally occupied. An action plan has been formulated to retrieve illegal occupation on Auqaf’s land, and a high-powered committee is working for this purpose. Work has also been initiated to bring barren Auqaf land into productive use,he added.

The Provincial Minister said that Rs. 3 billion has been allocated in the current fiscal year’s budget for the renovation of shrines and mosques. Considering the growing population, new mosques will also be built. The complete digitization of the Auqaf Department is underway. Chaudhary Shafay Hussain said that four months ago, he was given the additional charge of the Auqaf and Religious Affairs Department, and he has taken concrete steps to improve the department’s affairs.

He said that Islam is a religion of peace , which has no place for terrorism. “We must work together to make our beloved homeland a cradle of peace and security.” In response to a question, the Provincial Minister said that we attained true independence on August 14, 1947, and now everyone must work hard for the country’s progress.

Chaudhary Shafay Hussain further remarked that one political party has been in power in KPk for many years, yet has failed to establish even a single general hospital there. Those who call Punjab’s Metro Bus a costly project have spent far more resources on similar projects in their own province. Politicians should refrain from making statements that they cannot fulfil.

Provincial Secretary Auqaf Dr. Tahir Raza Bukhari said that, on the completion of one thousand years of Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh’s (RA) book Kashf-ul-Mahjoob, seminars are being held all over the world. He expressed gratitude to the government for providing a special grant for the celebrations of Kashf-ul-Mahjoob. Dr Tahir Raza Bukhari said that the Auqaf Department has achieved record revenue over the past three years.

The DG Religious Affairs, Administrator Data Darbar, and other officers of the Auqaf Department were also present at the press conference.