Zardari calls for strategic partnership to propel Pakistan-Morocco relations to new heights

Expressing gratitude to Morocco for its support during the devastating 2022 floods in Pakistan, the President acknowledged that such solidarity reflects the strong friendship between the two nations.

He further pointed out the immense potential for enhancing economic relations, noting Morocco’s role as a leader in Africa’s burgeoning economic landscape. “Africa is on the brink of significant economic growth, and Morocco’s remarkable development positions it well to lead regional prosperity,” President Zardari said.

President also conveyed his best wishes for the good health of His Majesty King Mohammed VI and requested the Ambassador to extend warm regards from the people of Pakistan to the King and the Moroccan people. This meeting shows continued efforts to deepen Pakistan-Morocco ties, fostering cooperation in diplomacy, trade, and cultural exchanges.