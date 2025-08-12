Zardari calls for strategic partnership to propel Pakistan-Morocco relations to new heights

ISLAMABAD – President Asif Zardari highlighted deep-rooted fraternal ties between Pakistan and Morocco, stressing need to further strengthen cooperation between Islamabad and Rabat for their mutual benefit.
He made these remarks during meeting with Morocco’s Ambassador to Pakistan, Mr. Mohamed Karmoune, at Aiwan-e-Sadr. President Zardari termed relationship between the two countries as grounded in common faith, shared values, and mutual respect, reaffirming Pakistan’s commitment to expanding bilateral cooperation across various sectors, including economic and trade ties.