Tuesday, August 12, 2025

Zardari calls for strategic partnership to propel Pakistan-Morocco relations to new heights

ISLAMABAD – President Asif Zardari highlighted deep-rooted fraternal ties between Pakistan and Morocco, stressing need to further strengthen cooperation between Islamabad and Rabat for their mutual benefit.

He made these remarks during meeting with Morocco’s Ambassador to Pakistan, Mr. Mohamed Karmoune, at Aiwan-e-Sadr. President Zardari termed relationship between the two countries as grounded in common faith, shared values, and mutual respect, reaffirming Pakistan’s commitment to expanding bilateral cooperation across various sectors, including economic and trade ties.

Expressing gratitude to Morocco for its support during the devastating 2022 floods in Pakistan, the President acknowledged that such solidarity reflects the strong friendship between the two nations.

He further pointed out the immense potential for enhancing economic relations, noting Morocco’s role as a leader in Africa’s burgeoning economic landscape. “Africa is on the brink of significant economic growth, and Morocco’s remarkable development positions it well to lead regional prosperity,” President Zardari said.

President also conveyed his best wishes for the good health of His Majesty King Mohammed VI and requested the Ambassador to extend warm regards from the people of Pakistan to the King and the Moroccan people. This meeting shows continued efforts to deepen Pakistan-Morocco ties, fostering cooperation in diplomacy, trade, and cultural exchanges.

