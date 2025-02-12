Aurat March 2025 in Pictures: ‘Women Unite for Change in Pakistan’

Aurat March to raise awareness of discrimination against women was held in Lahore today on Wednesday aspeople from various walks of life took to the streets in the provincial capital, marking the occasion as a special day for women, a tradition that has been observed for over a century.

Aurat March 2025

Aurat March also called for an end to internet censorship, the repeal of defamation laws, establishment of family courts in Gilgit-Baltistan, and stronger enforcement of women’s rights laws in Punjab.

Participants highlighted the protection of religious and gender minorities, political dissenters, and marginalized groups. Key demands included the abolition of forced conversions, creation of family courts in Gilgit-Baltistan, protection of transgender rights, and ensuring girls’ education in disputed areas.

Aurat March called for the repeal of the Punjab Defamation Act and Section 144, the removal of censorship technologies, and the restoration of student unions. Organizers issued guidelines for a safe and respectful environment during the event.