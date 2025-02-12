Army Chief Asim Munir encourages youth to shape Pakistan’s future with innovation, excellence

RAWALPINDI – Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir urged students to contribute to Pakistan’s development and defend its Integrity, ISPR said Wednesday.

In address to a gathering of university and college students from across Pakistan, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir emphasized the importance of academic excellence, skill development, and national pride in shaping the future of the country.

Speaking to the country’s fine brains, COAS encouraged them to pursue excellence in their studies and develop skills that would help propel Pakistan forward. He also highlighted the critical role of the youth in nation-building, praising their energy, creativity, and ability to innovate as key factors for the country’s future success.

General Munir discussed the ongoing challenges posed by external threats, particularly the issue of trans-border terrorism, and reaffirmed the Pakistan Army’s commitment to protecting the nation’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. He acknowledged the sacrifices made by the people of Pakistan in the fight against terrorism and appreciated their unwavering support for the Armed Forces and law enforcement agencies.

COAS called on the youth to embrace the values of ‘Pakistaniat’, stressing the importance of understanding and upholding the nation’s history, culture, and core values as they progress intellectually and socially.

By engaging with the future leaders of the country, General Munir reinforced the Army’s role in securing a peaceful and prosperous future for Pakistan. His remarks served as both an inspiration and a reminder of the vital role the youth play in safeguarding the nation’s values and contributing to its development.