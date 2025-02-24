Crackdown on encroachments

The Punjab government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, has taken a commendable initiative in tackling the longstanding issue of encroachment in the province.

For decades, shopkeepers in major commercial areas have encroached upon public spaces, using footpaths and even half of the streets to display their merchandise.

This has not only caused inconvenience to pedestrians but has also contributed to congestion and traffic bottlenecks in busy marketplaces.

For the first time in Pakistan’s history, we are witnessing the transformation of previously congested commercial hubs into well-organized and accessible spaces.

The removal of encroachments has widened roads, improved pedestrian mobility, and enhanced the overall aesthetics of the markets.

This initiative has been met with appreciation from the general public, who have long suffered due to the unauthorized occupation of public pathways.

Encroachment has been a major issue in urban centres across Pakistan, particularly in Punjab, where bustling markets such as Anarkali, Liberty Market, and Raja Bazaar have remained overcrowded for years.

Shopkeepers, in an attempt to maximize their display areas, have extended their businesses onto streets and footpaths, leading to chaotic conditions.

The lack of stringent enforcement in the past allowed this trend to flourish, causing persistent challenges for pedestrians, emergency services, and traffic flow.

The recent crackdown on encroachment is a bold move that reflects the government’s commitment to urban planning and civic discipline.

With this initiative, the government has ensured that public spaces are returned to their rightful users—the general public.

The immediate impact has been visible in major cities where roads now appear wider, and movement has become significantly easier.

This operation has been carried out with a firm but fair approach, providing shopkeepers with prior notices and ample time to remove illegal structures voluntarily.

In cases of non-compliance, authorities have taken decisive action, dismantling unauthorized extensions and reclaiming public spaces.

Importantly, this initiative has not just been limited to commercial areas; residential zones and informal settlements encroaching on public land have also been addressed.

While the current operation has yielded promising results, its sustainability remains a crucial challenge.

Historically, anti-encroachment drives have faced setbacks when enforcement measures wane, allowing encroachers to reclaim lost ground.

Therefore, it is imperative that this initiative is not just a one-time operation but an ongoing process.

The government must establish a robust monitoring mechanism to ensure that encroached spaces are not reoccupied.

Stricter laws should be enacted to prevent future encroachments, with severe penalties for violators.

Authorities should conduct periodic inspections to monitor compliance and take immediate action against new encroachments.

To address concerns of affected shopkeepers, the government can explore alternatives such as designated display areas or regulated street markets.

Encouraging civic responsibility through awareness campaigns can help create a culture of respect for public spaces.

Engaging traders’ associations and market committees can ensure voluntary compliance and reduce resistance to such initiatives.

The Punjab government’s action against encroachments is a significant step toward creating a more organized and liveable urban environment.

It is a positive development that must be sustained through continuous enforcement and policy measures.

If implemented effectively, this initiative can set a precedent for other provinces to follow, ultimately leading to better-managed urban centres across Pakistan.

The vision of a cleaner, more accessible Punjab is within reach—what remains is the commitment to keep this movement alive.

—The writer is former Regional Executive Inclusive Development at NBP, Mirpur AK.

([email protected])