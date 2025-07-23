Uncapped Eyman named as Pakistan announce squad for Ireland series

LAHORE – Fatima Sana will continue to lead the Pakistan women’s team as the Women’s National Selection Committee has named a 15-member squad for the Ireland series.

The three-match T20I series against Ireland will be played at Clontarf Cricket Club in Dublin from 6 to 10 August.

22-year-old Eyman Fatima is the only uncapped player in the squad. She has been selected after scoring 287 runs from eight matches at a strike rate of 155.14 in the National Women’s T20 Tournament held in Karachi in May this year. The right-handed batter also represented Pakistan in the inaugural ICC Women’s U19 World Cup in 2023.

The squad has been selected from among the 24 players taking part in the Women’s Skills camp, which will conclude on 27 July in Karachi. At the conclusion of the Skills camp, the 15-member squad will undergo a pre-series camp in Karachi before departing for Ireland to take part in the bilateral series.

Pakistan squad:

Fatima Sana (captain), Aliya Riaz, Diana Baig, Eyman Fatima, Gull Feroza, Muneeba Ali, Najiha Alvi (wicket-keeper), Nashra Sundhu, Natalia Parvaiz, Rameen Shamim, Sadaf Shamas, Sadia Iqbal, Sidra Amin, Tuba Hassan and Waheeda Akhtar

Non-traveling reserves:

Neha Sharmin, Omaima Sohail, Shawaal Zulfiqar, Sidra Nawaz and Syeda Aroob Shah