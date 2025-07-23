Must check THIS online for free before buying used cars in Punjab

LAHORE – The Punjab Safe City Authority has issued some key instruction for those planning to buy used vehicles across the province in order to keep people safe from losses.

Buying and selling used vehicles in Pakistan is a common practice due to its affordability and convenience. It allows buyers to own a car at a lower cost compared to new ones, making transportation more accessible.

Sellers benefit by converting old vehicles into cash, which can be used for upgrades or other needs. The used car market also offers a wide variety of options, from budget-friendly models to premium brands. Additionally, depreciation is lower on used vehicles. With proper documentation and transfer of ownership, the process can be smooth and legally secure for both parties involved.

PSCA Alert for Used Vehicles Buyers

The Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) has issued public advisory urging citizens to verify e-challans before purchasing any vehicle.

It has also advised them ensure timely transfer of ownership after selling one. The move aims to protect buyers and sellers from unexpected legal complications and unpaid traffic fines.

How to Check e-Challan

Potential buyers can visit the official e-challan portal at https://echallan.psca.gop.pk/ to check for any outstanding fines linked to a vehicle’s registration number. Authorities warn that failure to clear e-challans can result in legal action.

Vehicle sellers are also reminded to transfer ownership to the buyer’s name without delay. Keeping ownership details outdated may result in former owners being held accountable for violations committed by new drivers.

To simplify the payment process, the government recommends using the ePay Punjab mobile application, which allows users to pay e-challans quickly and securely online.