Property Transfer System operational in 20 private housing societies [Update on List]

LAHORE – The Punjab government has successfully implemented the biometric-enabled “Property Transfer System” under the Land Records Management and Information Systems (LRMIS) reform initiative.

The system, which integrates NADRA biometric verification and banking services, aims to bring transparency, security, and convenience to property transactions across the province.

According to the Punjab Land Records Authority (PLRA), the project has now been operationalized in 20 private housing societies. The integration has streamlined the property transfer process by ensuring real-time verification, reducing fraudulent transactions, and minimizing delays.

This digital reform is part of the government’s broader vision to modernize the land management system and promote ease of doing property transactions in Punjab. Citizens can now complete property transfers efficiently through designated partner banks and biometric systems, enhancing public trust in the process.

The initiative is led by the Board of Revenue Punjab in collaboration with the Punjab Land Records Authority (PLRA) and aims to expand further across the province.

The Government of Punjab has embarked upon a revolutionary initiative of computerization of land records in Punjab province for bringing about a qualitative change in the lives of people. The overall objective is to improve service delivery and to enhance the perceived level of tenure security. Punjab Land Records Authority has been set up through PLRA Act-2017 under the administrative control of the Board of Revenue, Government of the Punjab.

Based upon the PLRA’s futuristic approach of transforming the manual land records management into an efficient, accountable, secure and transparent system through integrated technology solution, this property registration system was envisaged.

List of Private House Societies

The list of the 20 private housing societies where the Property Transfer System has been enforced is not available online yet. It will be shared as soon it is released by the government.