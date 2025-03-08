Us Cautions Nationals Against Traveling To Pakistan Amid Threats Of Terror Attacks

ISLAMABAD – A surge in terror attacks and armed conflict prompted United States to issue a warning to its citizens against traveling to Pakistan.

Pakistan, the country of 242 million, witnessed fifth consecutive year with highest number of terrorism-related deaths. Amid the worsening situation, US Department of State issued stern travel advisory urging its citizens to reconsider visiting South Asian nation.

US officials raised a Level 3 alert, highlighting growing danger of militant attacks across the country, with risks extending to travel hubs, markets, armed forces sites, airports, universities, tourist attractions, schools, hospitals, mosques and state-run offices.

It mentioned that cities like the capital have stronger security measures in place, other areas in Pakistan may not have the resources to respond effectively to emergencies.

US Travel Advisory for Pakistan

A “Level 4” alert has been issued for Balochistan, KP, and the Line of Control (LoC) with India, advising against all travel to these areas, cited high risks of kidnapping, assassination, and terrorist attacks in these regions, which together accounted for over 96% of terrorist-related deaths and incidents in Pakistan in 2024.