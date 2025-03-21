Thar gets water filtration plants, healthcare services

KARACHI – Thar Foundation continued organizing free medical camp, installation of RO plants and schedules career counselling session for students in Thar and Mithi.

In collaboration with LUMHS Jamshoro and Indus Hospital, the medical camp provided free healthcare services to over 630 patients from Gorano and neighboring villages, including Kattan, Muto Jo Tar, Gawaran, and Bard.

Specialized consultations were offered in Pediatrics, Gynecology, Sonology, Gastroenterology, Dermatology, and General Medicine. The camp also facilitated Malaria and Hepatitis B & C testing, preventive vaccinations, nutrition supplements, and family planning services. Additionally, over 270 female patients received mosquito zipper nets to help curb vector-borne diseases.

Thar Foundation installed a 5,000 GPD RO plant in Allah Dino Hajam, ensuring access to clean drinking water for the community. With 22 RO plants across Thar Block II and nearby areas, Thar Foundation currently supplies approximately 1.1 million gallons of clean drinking water each month. Among these, six RO plants are operational in Gorano area providing approximately 508,000 gallons of clean drinking water every month to over 5,000 individuals.

Farhan Ansari, General Manager CSR at Thar Foundation, highlighted the organization’s ongoing contributions to community welfare, stating, “Since 2018, we have been working to enhance primary healthcare services in Gorano. Our partnership with Indus Hospital ensures that quality treatment is available at the doorstep of the people. At the same time, the installation of this RO unit fulfills our promise of sustainable resettlement, ensuring a healthier future for Allah Dino Hajam’s residents.”

The Foundation also hosted a career counseling session at the Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Cultural Complex, Mithi; bringing together educationists, psychologists, and industry experts to guide students on career choices, mental well-being, and the evolving job market.

Experts discussed emerging job opportunities in Thar, particularly in the mining, energy, healthcare, and IT sectors. They emphasized the demand for skilled professionals and encouraged students to leverage scholarship programs, vocational training, and digital learning platforms to enhance their career prospects.