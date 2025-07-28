UHS offers summer semester facility for underperformers

LAHORE – A delegation of BSc Nursing students from the College of Nursing, Allama Iqbal Medical College (AIMC) Lahore, visited the University of Health Sciences (UHS) on Monday.

The group, comprising students from first to final year, toured various departments of the university and later met with Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Ahsan Waheed Rathore over breakfast.

Pro-Vice Chancellor Prof Nadia Naseem, Principal of the Nursing College Ms Farzana Iqbal, UHS Registrar Ms Kiran Fatima, and Controller of Examinations Dr Muhammad Abbas were also present during the visit.

Prof Nadia Naseem briefed the students on UHS’s academic frameworks, examination systems, and recent reforms. Prof Rathore informed the students that the Punjab government had declared AIMC’s College of Nursing a constituent college of UHS.

Highlighting key reforms, he stated that English and Arabic language courses had been added to the BSc Nursing programme to increase the acceptability of Pakistani nurses abroad. He noted that the updated curriculum focuses on skill-based training, with students now expected to learn over 200 clinical and professional competencies.

The VC further shared that the semester system has been implemented in nursing programmes by the Higher Education Commission’s (HEC) guidelines. He clarified that for students currently in the second semester, the passing marks criterion is 50 per cent, while it will be raised to 60 per cent for students to be admitted for the session 2025-26. In line with the HEC’s 2015 policy, requirements for probation, dropouts, and minimum GPA maintenance are now being strictly enforced, he added.

Prof Rathore also announced that students who fail in the first two semesters will be offered a summer semester as a remedial opportunity. Stressing the need for a shift in mindset, he said that achieving international standards in nursing education would require broader attitudinal changes. He emphasised the importance of student feedback in policymaking and assured that their input would continue to be sought and valued.