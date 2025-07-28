‘Operation Mahadev’ draws fire as Kashmir assault seen as Cover-Up for Operation Sindoor

ISLAMABAD – India rolled out new military assault dubbed ‘Operation Mahadev’ which is a dangerous and desperate cover-up of previous false flag operation.

Facing mounting international criticism and loss of credibility after its widely condemned false flag operation in Pahalgam, Modi-led regime is once again using deception and manufactured conflict in Indian-occupied Kashmir to shift focus from its recent military failures and diplomatic humiliation on the global stage.

Under this operation, Indian army allegedly resumed fake encounters, targeting innocent civilians and branding them as “militants” to fabricate success stories.

The new operation shows Modi government’s growing insecurity and political desperation. Instead of addressing its internal failures or engaging in peace efforts, New Delhi appears to be doubling down on state-sponsored propaganda and brutal crackdowns to manipulate public opinion and suppress Kashmiri voices.

Earlier, Pakistan’s military spokesperson exposed New Delhi’s human rights abuses, revealing that 723 Pakistani nationals are unlawfully imprisoned in Indian jails, many without trial or legal representation. Additionally, 56 Pakistanis have been forcibly detained by Indian intelligence agencies under murky circumstances, with families denied access or information.

Rights activists and organizations urged to investigate India’s repeated use of false narratives, extrajudicial killings, and illegal detentions. Critics warn that Operation Mahadev is not a military strategy but a desperate attempt to silence dissent and deflect from Modi’s domestic failures.

As India’s image continues to suffer on the international front, its actions in Kashmir risk triggering further unrest, and potentially destabilizing the entire region.